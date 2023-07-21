Nevada unemployment rate last month was nation’s highest, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A June jobs report showed a slowdown in employment growth, and that situation was more pronounced in Nevada than anywhere else in the U.S.

According to a report from the personal finance website WalletHub, Nevada’s unemployment rate in June was 5.4%. This was at the absolute bottom of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Others at the low end of the rankings were Washington DC (5.1%), California (4.6%) and Delaware (4.2%).

South Dakota and New Hampshire had the lowest June unemployment rates at 1.8% each. The Silver State was in the middle of the pack when looking at month-to-month unemployment change, with a -0.5% change compared to May 2023.

