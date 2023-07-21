Fremont Street Experience to honor Tony Bennett this weekend

A Fremont Street Experience sign located in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.
A Fremont Street Experience sign located in downtown Las Vegas as seen on Dec. 14, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will honor the life and music of Tony Bennett this weekend.

Bennett, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday, died on Friday in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

According to a media release, the Fremont Street Experience will honor the legend with a video tribute to celebrate the vocalist. The tribute will air on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the Viva Vision screen. It will reportedly feature excerpts from “I left my heart in San Francisco”, “Rags to Riches” and “The Best is Yet to Come.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded...
Las Vegas SWAT respond to shooting, barricaded suspect
Generic graphic
Las Vegas doctor, wife charged in COVID-19 fraud scheme
LVMPD persons of interest
Las Vegas police seek help identifying persons of interest in deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Simmons
Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that...
Henderson police arrest 4 suspects in connection to shooting of juvenile

Latest News

Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event and $12.1 million
2023 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas shatters multiple records
Help wanted sign at Scoopers in Sparks Nevada
Nevada unemployment rate last month was nation’s highest, report says
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup...
Rapinoe’s farewell begins with the U.S. team’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Dept. of Transportation to investigate Las Vegas flight with passengers passing out due to heat