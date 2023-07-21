Fremont Street Experience to honor Tony Bennett this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will honor the life and music of Tony Bennett this weekend.

Bennett, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday, died on Friday in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

According to a media release, the Fremont Street Experience will honor the legend with a video tribute to celebrate the vocalist. The tribute will air on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the Viva Vision screen. It will reportedly feature excerpts from “I left my heart in San Francisco”, “Rags to Riches” and “The Best is Yet to Come.”

