2023 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas shatters multiple records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following eight historic weeks of play, the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) officially concluded at the Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas on July 18.

According to a media release, the 2023 tournament session shattered 12 long-held records, including the largest Main Event entrant field in the history of the WSOP. The WSOP included celebrity appearances from the likes of Chef & Restaurateur Guy Fieri, WNBA All-Star Guard Kelsey Plum, boxing champion Ryan Garcia, former soccer star Sergio Aguero and more.

The summer’s action concluded with Daniel Weinman’s historic Main Event win, making him the first American to take home the World Champion title since 2018 and cementing him in poker history as the player to take down the largest Main Event field ever. The first-place prize in the 2023 Main Event included a WSOP bracelet along with a cool $12.1 million.

“Poker is back, and it never went anywhere,” said WSOP Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Ty Stewart. “Establishing records all summer long and crossing the unthinkable 10,000 entry mark is huge not just for the WSOP but for the game itself. We look forward to continuing the momentum through the rest of the year with WSOP Circuit Events, WSOP Europe and the new WSOP Paradise. Of course, it’s never too early to plan your trip for 2024.”

Here is a look at some of the notable numbers from this year’s WSOP:

In total, the 2023 WSOP live bracelet events saw a total of 214,641 entries from over 114 different countries with a record-breaking $402,808,892 total prize pool, eclipsing the previous record of $347,941,800 set in 2022.

The 2023 Main Event attracted a total of 10,043, shattering the previous record of 8,773 and becoming the biggest WSOP Main Event in history with a staggering $93,339,900 prize pool—the biggest in poker history.

The 2023 WSOP broke attendance records in more than 10 events including the Main Event, High Roller 8-Handed, Razz, Monster Stack NLHE, Seniors Event, PLO Championship, Tag Team Championship, Millionaire Maker, Salute to Warriors NLHE, PLO High Roller and Ladies NHLE.

A total of 32,282 places were paid, setting an all-time record for total payouts in series history.

This year’s WSOP also set the record for the number of events exceeding million-dollar prize pools, including $1 million (77), $2 million (50), $5 million (19), and $10 million (six).

This year, 36 players each won more than a $1 million dollar prize – an all-time record.

