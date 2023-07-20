South Lake Tahoe Powerball ticket 1 number short of $1 billion jackpot

Powerball jackpot graphic
Powerball jackpot graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM PDT
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Lake Tahoe is splitting a $3.1 million prize with six other winners.

The $1 billion Powerball lottery drawing was Wednesday night and the billion-dollar winning ticket in the nationwide drawing was sold in downtown Los Angeles. That person picked five lottery numbers plus the Powerball number.

There were seven tickets sold in California in which the purchaser got the five numbers correct but not the Powerball. They are getting $448,750 each.

One of those tickets was sold at a South Lake Tahoe 7-Eleven.

The odds of getting all five numbers but not the Powerball are 11,688,054 to one.

No winners have been identified yet.

