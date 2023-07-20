Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The search warrant which was served on a home in Henderson on Monday in connection to the homicide investigation of Tupac Shakur has been released.

The warrant was filed to the clerk of court Tuesday. In it, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective overseeing the case requests permission to search the home in Henderson for several items.

Some of the items include computers, electronic storage, documents or other media about Shakur - plus photos, movies, CDs, writing for Duane Keith Davis AKA Keefy D and his involvement with the Southside Compton Crips.

Police were also searching for copies of the book “Compton Street Legend” by Davis with Yusuf Jah and other personal property.

Here’s what they found:

A Poké Ball USB drive, a phone, four tablets, four laptops, 11 .40 cartridges, a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends,” a copy of Vibe magazine about Shakur, purported marijuana, and two black tubs containing photographs.

On July 17, police made entry into the home. At this time, police have not released the identity of any suspects. FOX5 obtained the location of the house that was searched and talked with neighbors in a neighborhood off I-11 and Wagon Wheel Drive.

Shakur was gunned down 26 years ago in Las Vegas in a car being driven by Marion “Suge” Knight after the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. No suspects have ever been arrested, though many rumors and ideas have persisted over the years.

