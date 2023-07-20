Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The search warrant which was served on a home in Henderson on Monday in connection to the homicide investigation of Tupac Shakur has been released.

The warrant was filed to the clerk of court Tuesday. In it, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective overseeing the case requests permission to search the home in Henderson for several items.

Ex-LAPD detective, journalist react to Las Vegas search warrant in Tupac murder investigation

Some of the items include computers, electronic storage, documents or other media about Shakur - plus photos, movies, CDs, writing for Duane Keith Davis AKA Keefy D and his involvement with the Southside Compton Crips.

Police were also searching for copies of the book “Compton Street Legend” by Davis with Yusuf Jah and other personal property.

Here’s what they found:

A Poké Ball USB drive, a phone, four tablets, four laptops, 11 .40 cartridges, a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends,” a copy of Vibe magazine about Shakur, purported marijuana, and two black tubs containing photographs.

Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur

On July 17, police made entry into the home. At this time, police have not released the identity of any suspects. FOX5 obtained the location of the house that was searched and talked with neighbors in a neighborhood off I-11 and Wagon Wheel Drive.

Shakur was gunned down 26 years ago in Las Vegas in a car being driven by Marion “Suge” Knight after the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. No suspects have ever been arrested, though many rumors and ideas have persisted over the years.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat
Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Ex-LAPD detective, journalist react to Las Vegas search warrant in Tupac murder investigation
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police make arrest in July 15 pedestrian bridge homicide case
FILE - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures at a news conference in Medford,...
Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10 million in Nevada gaming fines

Latest News

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded...
Las Vegas SWAT respond to shooting, barricaded suspect
Spencer McDonald
Las Vegas triple homicide suspect indicted by grand jury
Pirate-themed home listed for sale in Las Vegas
Ahoy! Check out this pirate-themed Las Vegas home
Pirate-themed home listed for sale in Las Vegas
Pirate-themed house for sale in Las Vegas