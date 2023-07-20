Rideshare drivers say Sphere slows Las Vegas traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ever since its debut on the Fourth of July, the Sphere has been stunning onlookers from near and far, but now some are questioning if the eye-catching venue is causing issues on the roads.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Clark County both said as of Monday, there have been no complaints that they know of for traffic concerns regarding the Sphere, but some rideshare drivers told FOX5 they have their own problems with it.

“Some passengers ask me, ‘Where’s the Sphere?’ And I say, ‘Okay I’m going to drive by for you,’” said rideshare driver Anthony.

The Sphere has caught the attention of Las Vegas locals and visitors, but some rideshare drivers say it hasn’t been good for business, as it contributes to the existing congestion on the roads.

“I took somebody from the Wynn Hotel, from the Encore to the MGM. It took 31 minutes in the traffic,” said a rideshare driver. “You could do that drive in about seven minutes previously.”

The rideshare drivers said the Formula One construction project is now combined with distracted driving, with cars slowing down and pulling over to watch the Sphere’s LED display at night.

“I’ve seen a couple times, like a big limo that pulls over to the side and makes traffic,” said Anthony. “Yeah, it’s not good.”

“10, 20, 30 cars pulling over on the side causing traffic congestion on Sands looking at the Sphere, and they’re going to have to do something about that,” said another rideshare driver.

The drivers said their rides near the strip are getting longer, more frustrating and are sometimes dangerous. Some residents in the area have noticed the same things since the Sphere’s debut.

“I actually live on Howard Hughes Drive, and I overlook the Sphere, and I must tell you that it’s a nightmare, especially cars stopping on Sands Avenue. It’s dangerous,” said one driver. “It’s causing a lot of problems. They don’t have enough traffic personnel to guide the traffic.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.