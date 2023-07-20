“More things are being added to our plate”: Teachers upset over potential increase to special education class size

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Clark County School District teachers demand higher pay, they’re also facing the effects of staff shortages, an issue that could increase the size of special education classes.

Earlier this month, FOX5 was tipped off by a CCSD special education teacher that she was notified her class size could be increasing. The notice lays out a potential increase for each of the eight special education programs offered within the district.

“They’re putting a band-aid over this problem by saying, ‘Okay, you can teach ten kids in you autism class now,’” that teacher told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity.

The notice sent by CCSD blames a teacher shortage for the potential increase in class sizes. Another special education teacher, who also spoke anonymously, told FOX5 this means a bigger workload for teachers like her.

“It pushes me to the limit,” she said. “More things are being added to our plate.”

She emphasized the negative effect an increased class size will have on students, too.

“That impacts how we teach,” she explained. “It impacts the students. How they learn.”

Both teachers say more students in those classrooms would push already-overworked staff past their limits, along with their caseloads.

“My mental health last school year – it took a dive,” one of the teachers said. “And one of the factors was I was over the caseload limit. It was stretching me thin.”

The teachers who spoke with FOX5 Wednesday say the students in the special education programs, who already need more individualized instruction than other kids, will get less time in crucial one-on-one situations with their teachers.

“You can have kids who are learning how to identify letters and in that same classroom you have kids that are reading at the first grade level,” explained one teacher, emphasizing that instructors will now have less time to tailor each students’ learning schedule.

The issue of higher wages, which partly spurred Wednesday’s protests at the canceled Java With Jara event, is also at play in this scenario.

“They’re not taking anything away from our plates,” one teacher said. “And they’re not wanting to compensate us for any of it either.”

There are more than 100 openings for special education teachers in the Clark County School District, according to its website.

CCSD sent FOX5 a statement regarding the notice of potential increased classroom sizes:

We understand the increasing needs of our families while serving the growing number of children qualifying for special education services. As we continue negotiating for a pay scale that reflects the value of our hard-working educators, our ongoing advocacy for licensed staff for all children remains a priority.

The District will continue to provide support to our classrooms to ensure that all classrooms are staffed.

In the event that the number of students requiring self-contained placement exceeds the number of seats currently available, the District will continue to look at options to ensure that students have a classroom based on their placement while ensuring that we are following the Individuals with Disability Education Act (IDEA).

