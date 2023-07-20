Las Vegas triple homicide suspect indicted by grand jury

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing three people including his own grandmother in June has been indicted by a grand jury for three counts of murder.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is currently being held without bond and also faces another count of attempted murder.

On June 27, LVMPD report details that officers were called to the scene of the leasing office at 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan, on Tuesday around 9 a.m. for numerous calls of a man attacking people with a large pipe.

One person was found injured and bleeding from the back and officers learned the suspect, later identified as McDonald, was fleeing the scene and he was apprehended.

According to an officer’s report, “They were told that the attack happened during a welfare check that was being conducted by maintenance personnel,” which included Chris Brassard, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, who could not be located, the report states.

Officers followed a blood trail to an apartment and found Brassard deceased in the living room and the bodies of McDonald’s 80-year-old grandmother, Dina Vail, and her boyfriend, Andrew Graden, 43, in the master bedroom.

In an interview with police, McDonald “admitted to killing Dina, Andrew and Chris.” He explained that a couple of days prior in the early morning hours, he allegedly killed Dina by “bludgeoning and stabbing her while she was in bed,” police stated.

Afterward, McDonald told police that he waited in the living room for Graden and when he entered the apartment, McDonald bludgeoned and stabbed him before dragging his body to the bedroom, the report says.

McDonald is expected back in court for his arraignment Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.