Las Vegas SWAT respond to shooting, barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded suspect situation near North Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said at about 7:40 a.m. they received a call of a shooting near a residence located in the 3400 block of Goldyke Street.

“The individual involved refused to exit the residence and officers determined it was a barricade. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have arrived on scene and are attempting to make contact with the suspect,” they said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

-This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

