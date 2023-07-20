Las Vegas SWAT respond to shooting, barricaded suspect

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded suspect situation near North Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a barricaded suspect situation near North Lamb Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said at about 7:40 a.m. they received a call of a shooting near a residence located in the 3400 block of Goldyke Street.

“The individual involved refused to exit the residence and officers determined it was a barricade. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have arrived on scene and are attempting to make contact with the suspect,” they said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

-This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

