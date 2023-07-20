Las Vegas police seek help identifying persons of interest in deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Simmons

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying several persons of interest involved in a homicide investigation.

On July 7 at about 3:18 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue.

Autoplay Caption

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. They have uploaded a video to YouTube of the persons of interest.

Anyone with any information about these individuals or their whereabouts is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.