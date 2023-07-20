Las Vegas faith-based non-profit helps kids of all ages and backgrounds learn, grow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kids at LV Reach are getting help with everything from reading and writing to math, all taught by former teachers and volunteers.

“It’s helping me get better with my reading and learning,” said Lance. “I’m learning about God and the bible and the reading,” said Esperanza.

Kristi Barile, Manager of LV Reach, says this faith-based non-profit organization has only been around for a year, but during this time she says they’ve learned to help students of all backgrounds achieve their goals. The facility is located on Twain and University.

“It’s one of the most dangerous corners in Las Vegas,” said Barile. “We want to help kids grow and have a positive, something positive in their lives, something they can look forward to.”

No dream is too big here. Barile says this space is meant to be a place where students get to be creative and be themselves, but also learn fundamentals.

“Their goals and dreams, they can be those things,” said Barile. Focusing on fundamentals like going to school every day and being on time is something they heavily emphasize.

“One of our students has expressed interest in going into the Air Force,” said Barile. “Great first step, but let’s focus on graduating high school.”

The facility is open to the public. Parents need to sign a permission slip and can ask as many questions as they like. The organization offers free meals, tutoring, legal aid, and medical services.

More info about LV Reach is available here.

