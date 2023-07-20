Las Vegas faith-based non-profit helps kids of all ages and backgrounds learn, grow

LV Reach offers tutoring and others resources to Las Vegas kids in need
LV Reach offers tutoring and others resources to Las Vegas kids in need(FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kids at LV Reach are getting help with everything from reading and writing to math, all taught by former teachers and volunteers.

“It’s helping me get better with my reading and learning,” said Lance. “I’m learning about God and the bible and the reading,” said Esperanza.

Kristi Barile, Manager of LV Reach, says this faith-based non-profit organization has only been around for a year, but during this time she says they’ve learned to help students of all backgrounds achieve their goals. The facility is located on Twain and University.

“It’s one of the most dangerous corners in Las Vegas,” said Barile. “We want to help kids grow and have a positive, something positive in their lives, something they can look forward to.”

No dream is too big here. Barile says this space is meant to be a place where students get to be creative and be themselves, but also learn fundamentals.

“Their goals and dreams, they can be those things,” said Barile. Focusing on fundamentals like going to school every day and being on time is something they heavily emphasize.

“One of our students has expressed interest in going into the Air Force,” said Barile. “Great first step, but let’s focus on graduating high school.”

The facility is open to the public. Parents need to sign a permission slip and can ask as many questions as they like. The organization offers free meals, tutoring, legal aid, and medical services.

More info about LV Reach is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Katrina Brazil
Las Vegas police: Suspect dunked dogs in ice water after leaving them in hot car
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Generic police lights
One dead, one arrested after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat

Latest News

The Boring Company is expanding the Vegas Loop
City approves expansion of Boring Company’s Tesla Vegas Loop
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Report: Las Vegas has 13th-highest homicide rate problem in U.S.
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Ex-LAPD detective, journalist react to Las Vegas search warrant in Tupac murder investigation
Heat warning sign at Golden Canyon Trailhead in Death Valley
71-year-old man collapses, dies at Death Valley National Park trailhead