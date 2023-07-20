Las Vegas doctor, wife charged in COVID-19 fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas doctor and his wife were charged with getting $1.3 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans.

The Department of Justice said Kofi Sarfo, 58, and Rose Sarfo, 54, obtained the loans via the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to prosecutors, Kofi is a doctor and owner of Vista Medical Associates while his wife Rose is the office manager and treasurer. Prosecutors allege that the couple submitted false loan applications to get pandemic relief funds.

Rather than use the money toward the business, prosecutors say the Sarfo’s used some of the money to purchase stocks and cryptocurrency.

According to the Vista Medical Associates website, Kofi Sarfo has been practicing medicine in Las Vegas since 2004. The website also said Sarfo is listed in the “Top Doctors” guides for Las Vegas and the United States.

The couple is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Kofi Sarfo also faces a charge of money laundering. Each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and each count of wire fraud, if convicted. Kofi Sarfo also faces up to 10 years in prison on the money laundering charge.

The FBI Las Vegas Field Office is investigating the case.

