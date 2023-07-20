Las Vegas detectives describe gruesome crime scene in triple-homicide grand jury testimony

Note: This article contains some violent details that certain readers may find objectionable or offensive. Discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spencer McDonald, 30, has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of attempted murder and three counts of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 27 killing of his grandmother and two other men at a Las Vegas apartment complex where they all lived or worked.

The transcript from a grand jury hearing in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Clark County on July 13 revealed gruesome details about the alleged crimes, including descriptions of blood-spattered walls, blood-soaked carpeting, and multiple bloody weapons found at the scene.

John Giordani, Chief Deputy District Attorney, called six witnesses to testify before the grand jury in proceedings that lasted approximately three hours. These included a pair of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives that responded to the scene, the dead woman’s employer, a neighbor, and two of the apartment’s maintenance workers.

LVMPD homicide detectives Jennifer Santiago and Lawrence Samples responded to a call at the Rancho de Montana Apartments on E. Flamingo at approximately 10:30 a.m on June 27. Det. Santiago said that the initial call stated that a subject had been attacked and that there were three additional victims dead inside an apartment.

The deputy D.A. then walked through a series of photographs detailing the crime scene of the call. Det. Santiago explained that the body of Christopher Brassard was visible on the floor “directly in front of the door as you look in” immediately upon entering the unit.

The detective also described an exercise device which she said was “basically a steel pole with a metal weight welded to the end of it.” She said that two more victims, Dina Vail and Andrew Graden, were found dead in a nearby master bedroom. The detective added that a butcher knife apparently covered with blood was found in the hallway area between a bathroom and McDonald’s bedroom.

Grand jury evidence in triple homicide. Spencer McDonald, the suspect in the killings, was indicted earlier this week. (Clark County District Court)

Det. Santiago said that the tip of the knife was bent, and that there was an impression of it left in the carpet. Investigators also found a large sword lying on Vail’s bed. The handle was bent and broken and the blade was bowed. A serrated knife was also found on a bathroom counter.

“There was no apparent blood or evidence on that knife so we weren’t really sure why it was there, but it was out of place clearly so it was taken as evidence,” Det. Santiago added.

The detective noted that the officers observed “sharp force injuries” to Vail and Graden, but that Brassard’s were not “readily apparent” at first due to the way his body was positioned. The detectives awaited the arrival of the coroner investigator, who lifted the body off the floor to reveal more blood, a sharp force injury to the “throat or neck area,” a large injury to the victim’s chin and another injury on his left inner forearm area.

Investigators later determined that a large pool of blood on the carpet adjacent to the body did not come from Brassard.

“You could actually see drag marks in the carpet where the body was moved from that area and dragged around the corner into the bedroom,” the detective explained.

Det. Santiago said Vail had “numerous sharp force injuries to her face” and her “left flank” and shoulder. Graden’s body was found at the foot of the bed on the floor with a sharp force injury to his chest. Investigators also observed that he had blackening of the eyes and had suffered blunt force trauma to the top of his head and sharp force trauma to the neck.

It looks like a blunt instrument struck the top of his head causing it to split. So it’s a jagged injury...it actually like cracked like an egg.

Further investigation led to items that identified each of the victims, including another individual that was allegedly attacked and fled the apartment.

Det. Santiago also told the grand jury that there was a blood trail that led from the apartment along a walkway to the leasing office. Photographs documented blood visible on the leasing office’s window and door handle, with more apparent drops of blood inside.

Detective Samples testified next, explaining that his entire homicide team responded to the scene that day. He conducted a custodial interview with McDonald at LVMPD headquarters.

Det. Samples observed that the suspect had apparent blood spatters on his jeans and sneakers. He confirmed that the suspect was read his Miranda Rights before the interview.

“Ultimately he walked us through how he killed three people inside of his apartment over the course of a couple days,” the detective stated.

He said that McDonald explained that he lived with his grandmother, Vail, but he did not refer to her or the residence’s other victim by name. The suspect told police that he entered his grandmother’s bedroom with the sword and the large kitchen knife “a couple days prior around 4:00, 4:30 a.m.”

The detective described it as a “cosplay sword,” designed as a copy of a weapon used by fictional characters in genres such as fantasy. The other bladed weapon was a chef’s knife. He described in graphic detail exactly how he used that knife to reportedly murder his grandmother, commenting about “how surprised he was how long the body continues to move after.”

McDonald said that he then waited several hours for Graden to return to the apartment before attacking the second victim in the living room, striking him in the head with the exercise mace, then stabbing him with the chef’s knife. Det. Samples said that after the suspect realized the second victim was dead, he dragged the body into the bedroom.

Autoplay Caption

Vail’s body was found on the bed in that room, covered in pillows. McDonald reportedly told police about “just kind of going about his weekend” after that, including going to the gym and getting coffee.

Investigators believe that the first two victims were killed as early as the Friday before their Tuesday call. Francesco Vecchio, the owner of a dance studio where Vail taught ballet classes, had known the woman for approximately four years, and would often drive her to work and other errands.

Vecchio said he went to pick her up on Monday, June 26, for a regularly scheduled class that she taught, but that Vail wasn’t at her usual waiting spot in the parking lot. He tried calling and texting her and received no answer when he knocked on her door.

“Dina loved teaching ballet,” the witness said. “She taught it for 65 years. And the kids, she was like a grandmother to them.”

The hearing’s fourth witness, Michael Nichols, is a resident of the apartment complex where the victims were found. He described hearing screaming and yelling in bed on the morning of June 27. He looked out his window moments later and saw the suspect walking down the stairwell.

The day’s final two witnesses are both maintenance workers at Rancho de Montana. Through an interpreter, Hugo Armando Gallardo explained to the grand jury that he was asked to check on Vail on June 27. He said he became hesitant to do so when the leasing agent told him which unit to check on.

“I told her to call Metro and she stated to me that she had already done so,” Gallardo said. “I take the keys and I felt something in my heart so I put the keys back.”

He still went to the unit, where he knocked on a door and a window and received no response. He then went to his shop, and upon returning to the leasing office, he saw a co-worker there, bleeding from a wound on his back.

I immediately get out of the car and I go and provide assistance to him. I asked him what’s going on and he tells me that the other coworker is dead inside the apartment.

He said that his co-worker was scared when he spoke to him. He yelled that Brassard was inside and that he thought McDonald killed him. Gallardo returned to the apartment and saw the suspect brandishing multiple weapons. He said McDonald cracked the door open about eight inches and then closed it.

Gallardo described watching McDonald walk out to the street where he placed his weapons down before police took him into custody.

Maintenance Supervisor Horacio Carlin, a 23-year employee of the Rancho Montana Apartments, concluded the day’s witness testimony by describing McDonald’s alleged attack on him. He said he smelled something odd as soon as he opened the apartment door. He added that he saw a large spot on the carpet covered by two bags.

He said that Brassard was standing next to him when he told his co-worker not to enter the bedroom, but to call the police instead. He saw something shiny before he was struck. He said he fell down approximately four steps, right by the apartment’s front door, and he also heard Brassard scream.

He detailed his vision of the weapon that struck his back, leaving a wound that required stitches. He said he realized he had “a hole in his back” before he fell down by the door. He then ran to the office to call for assistance.

Carlin now needs a cane to walk following the injury.

According to the timing of the transcript, the grand jury voted to return an indictment against McDonald in approximately one minute. The suspect is due back in court for his arraignment on Sep. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.