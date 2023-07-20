Henderson police arrest 4 suspects in connection to shooting of juvenile

Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that...
Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that left a juvenile injured.(Henderson Police)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that left a juvenile injured.

Officers arrived on June 28 at about 9 a.m. to the 800 block of Seven Hills Drive in reference to a shooting. A male juvenile was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Henderson police also later found a second victim had been hospitalized for multiple stab wounds. They were listed in stable condition at the time.

The four suspects were identified as Ka’Miya Hamelton, 25, Antoneyo Hamelton, 23, D’Angelo Hamelton, 21, and Lisa Lang, 44.

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat
Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Ex-LAPD detective, journalist react to Las Vegas search warrant in Tupac murder investigation
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police make arrest in July 15 pedestrian bridge homicide case
FILE - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures at a news conference in Medford,...
Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10 million in Nevada gaming fines

Latest News

Grand jury evidence in triple homicide. Spencer McDonald, the suspect in the killings, was...
Spencer McDonald grand jury indictment evidence
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying...
Persons of interest
LVMPD persons of interest
Las Vegas police seek help identifying persons of interest in deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Simmons
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas-area search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur murder investigation