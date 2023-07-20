Henderson police arrest 4 suspects in connection to shooting of juvenile

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people have been arrested by Henderson police in connection to a shooting in June that left a juvenile injured.

Officers arrived on June 28 at about 9 a.m. to the 800 block of Seven Hills Drive in reference to a shooting. A male juvenile was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Henderson police also later found a second victim had been hospitalized for multiple stab wounds. They were listed in stable condition at the time.

The four suspects were identified as Ka’Miya Hamelton, 25, Antoneyo Hamelton, 23, D’Angelo Hamelton, 21, and Lisa Lang, 44.

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

