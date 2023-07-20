Golden Knights sign Dorofeyev to one-year contract

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that the team has signed forward Pavel Dorofeyev to a one-year contract worth $825,000.

Dorofeyev played in 20 games with VGK during the 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship season and collected nine points (7 G, 2 A). The 22-year-old Russian forward played in 15 of the final 16 games and helped Vegas capture the Pacific Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference.

His nine points came in a 10-game span from March 12 to April 3 and the team went 6-0-0 when he scored a goal. He also appeared in 32 games for the Henderson Silver Knights in the American Hockey League and recorded 17 points (9 G, 8 A).

