Forecast Outlook- 7/19/2023

Record-High Temperatures Remain in the Forecast
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday across Southern Nevada. High temperatures remain at or above 110° with little overnight heat relief.

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend. Thursday’s forecast high is at 113°, with Friday at 114°, and Saturday at 115°. These forecast highs will be challenging the records each day.

Some more clouds will be rolling in this weekend with a slight chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms returning Sunday into early next week. Monsoon moisture looks to remain in the area next week, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

