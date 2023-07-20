Forecast Outlook- 7/19/2023

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday across Southern Nevada. High temperatures remain at or above 110° with little overnight heat relief.

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the weekend. Thursday’s forecast high is at 113°, with Friday at 114°, and Saturday at 115°. These forecast highs will be challenging the records each day.

Some more clouds will be rolling in this weekend with a slight chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms returning Sunday into early next week. Monsoon moisture looks to remain in the area next week, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

