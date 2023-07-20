Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Katrina Brazil
Las Vegas police: Suspect dunked dogs in ice water after leaving them in hot car
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Generic police lights
One dead, one arrested after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Golden Knights sign Dorofeyev to one-year contract
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
Sphere illuminated the Las Vegas skyline with its exterior, the Exosphere, for the first time...
Rideshare drivers say Sphere slows Las Vegas traffic