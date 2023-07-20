City approves expansion of Boring Company’s Tesla Vegas Loop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boring Company said that since they opened the Tesla Vegas Loop two years ago, 1.2 million passengers have gone through the system.

Boring is now expanding the Tesla tunnels to more popular destinations across the city of Las Vegas. The express underground transportation system currently connects the three halls of the convention center and Resorts World, with ongoing work to create extensions to the Encore.

Vegas Loop - current stations (LVCVA)

The Boring Company is expanding to add a total of 21 stations within the city, which will include places like AREA15, Palace Station, Symphony Park, El Cortez and the English hotel. This will help the company accomplish its plan of creating a 68-mile system.

Though all city council members voted to move forward with the expansion, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman expressed safety and accessibility concerns about how the transit system currently operates.

“There aren’t enough exits, even in the planning,” said Goodman. “The handicap accommodations aren’t there yet either. I think the cars being battery operated and it is not a rail system.”

“The thought of it expanding to other casinos and resorts within the strip corridor, I think is amazing,” said Mayor Pro Tem Brian Knudsen. “For me, it is important to think about how we transport locals.”

Boring said the goal in creating more Tesla tunnels is to keep traffic down and improve the air quality. The city said the expansion of the tunnels would be funded and constructed by the Boring Company.

