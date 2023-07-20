Are higher water bills resulting in water savings for Las Vegas Valley Water District?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The water shortage in the Southwest is projected to continue for years to come. To get people in the Vegas Valley to cut back, a new fee schedule is now in place. Every residential customer now pays the same amount for the same amount of water regardless of property size. Those who use the most are now paying a surcharge: $9 for every 1,000 gallons of water beyond what’s allowed. Are the new rates producing results? That is a question the Clark County Commission is looking to answer.

“Our water bills are more than our mortgage payments,” Lisa Skurow told Clark County Commissioners. Skurow believes her water bill with excess usage fees now tacked on is excessive. Skurow bought her home built in the 1970s decades ago on three-quarters of an acre because she loved the open land. Now Skurow hates her bill.

“Please take pity on us if anything, give us some relief,” Skurow pleaded with the commission.

During a presentation by the Las Vegas Valley Water District on the tier equalization and excessive use charges that went into effect on the beginning of the year, General Manager John J. Entsminger shared a graph of the most extreme water bills. The top ten percent, people using 115,000 gallons in a summer month, could be charged $606 with an additional $783 in excess use fees.

“Gets you into that $1,300 a month range,” explained Entsminger. Commissioner William McCurdy II questioned the excess charges.

“I have received phone calls from constituents, many seniors literally in tears trying to understand how they are going to continue to pay their bills,” McCurdy revealed. Entsminger said the fees for excess use are meant to get the biggest users to cut back.

“The reason is pretty simple. The top 10 percent of our water users use more than the bottom 60 percent,” Entsminger revealed. LVVWD says most customers repeatedly being charged for excess use are on less than a quarter acre. To date, the excessive use charge has collected a little over $10 million, which will fund further conservation programs.

“We want our customers to be able to adapt to these conditions. In a perfect world, we would not be collecting one dime of excess use revenue,” Entsminger added.

LVVWD says most properties hit with an excessive use charge do cut back on their water use. Since implementing the excessive use charge in January, the estimated water savings are more than one billion gallons and are projected to reach more than 2.5 billion gallons saved by year’s end.

