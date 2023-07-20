Ahoy! Check out this pirate-themed Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pirate-themed home was up for sale in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The home is at 501 Sam Jonas Drive, near Buffalo and Alta drives. The four bedroom, three bathroom house is 2,455 square-feet on a 6,969 square-foot lot and is listed for $349,999.

The home has a room with a DJ booth, bar and dance floor, all in the pirate theme. The listing also features an “Indiana Jones-themed casita.”

The listing has caught the attention of popular social media account “Zillow Gone Wild,” meant for out-of-the-box home listings.

Zillow currently lists the home as under contract.

