Ahoy! Check out this pirate-themed Las Vegas home

Pirate-themed home listed for sale in Las Vegas
Pirate-themed home listed for sale in Las Vegas(Courtesy: The Lindell Team Las Vegas)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pirate-themed home was up for sale in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The home is at 501 Sam Jonas Drive, near Buffalo and Alta drives. The four bedroom, three bathroom house is 2,455 square-feet on a 6,969 square-foot lot and is listed for $349,999.

The home has a room with a DJ booth, bar and dance floor, all in the pirate theme. The listing also features an “Indiana Jones-themed casita.”

Caption

The listing has caught the attention of popular social media account “Zillow Gone Wild,” meant for out-of-the-box home listings.

Zillow currently lists the home as under contract.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat
Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Ex-LAPD detective, journalist react to Las Vegas search warrant in Tupac murder investigation
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police make arrest in July 15 pedestrian bridge homicide case
FILE - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures at a news conference in Medford,...
Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10 million in Nevada gaming fines

Latest News

Pirate-themed home listed for sale in Las Vegas
Pirate-themed house for sale in Las Vegas
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
After nearly 30 years, there’s movement in the case of Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Ex-LAPD detective, journalist react to Las Vegas search warrant in Tupac murder investigation
'Late Night Magic' has a new home at the Orleans