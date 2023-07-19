Vegas Justice League honored on anniversary of world-record in Las Vegas cold case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An organization comprised of local philanthropists who assist local law enforcement in solving cold cases will be honored for its efforts in a Las Vegas cold case that set a world record.

Two years ago on July 21, Vegas Justice League contributed to setting the world record for the smallest sample of DNA used to solve a case. Through a collaborative effort with the Las Vegas Police Department, Vegas Justice League contributed funds to help successfully solve the 32-year-old cold case of Stephanie Isaacson utilizing an unprecedented small amount of human DNA.

To honor the anniversary of the breakthrough and the first case it assisted in solving, the City of Las Vegas, the City of North Las Vegas and the City of Henderson have proclaimed July 21 as Vegas Justice League Day.

According to a media release, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman also recognized the group for its contributions to the city at the Las Vegas City Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 19, presenting the proclamation.

“Our hope is that July 21 will serve as a reminder to the Las Vegas community that we all have the power to make a difference,” said Justin Woo, co-founder of Vegas Justice League. “It’s a day to recognize that Vegas Justice League and law enforcement continue to have hope for solving cold cases.”

The funds from Vegas Justice granted access to cutting-edge DNA technology operated by Othram, a Texas-based leading forensic sequencing laboratory, which processed twelve-tenths of a nanogram of DNA, the equivalent of 15 human cells, to further develop the case, marking a significant advancement in forensic science.

Teaming up with the Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments, Vegas Justice League has found success through its contributions to solving cold cases and bringing justice to Southern Nevada families. Among its efforts, the group has funded the solving of six other cases.

“We hope that our support with these cases will lead to a safer community,” said Woo. “We have numerous cases pending and are striving to make the advanced technology more accessible to the wider Vegas community.”

Vegas Justice League, a subsidiary of Vegas Helps, a 501c3 charity, is comprised of local philanthropists who make contributions to help solve cold cases in Las Vegas. 100% of the funds support the submission of DNA evidence for reevaluation utilizing the newest technologies previously unavailable at the times the crimes were committed

To donate or learn more about Vegas Justice League, visit www.vegasjusticeleague.com.

