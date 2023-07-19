Truck crashes in Death Valley spilling liquid asphalt

A tractor-trailer in Death Valley National Park crashed on Monday, spilling emulsified asphalt,...
A tractor-trailer in Death Valley National Park crashed on Monday, spilling emulsified asphalt, according to a park spokesperson.(National Park Service Death Valley)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A tractor-trailer in Death Valley National Park crashed on Monday, spilling emulsified asphalt, according to a park spokesperson.

Commercial trucks are prohibited on Mud Canyon Road partially due to steep grades, they said. The truck’s brakes failed while descending from Daylight Pass and the driver was unable to stop the truck.

The driver, who was not named, was uninjured. Park employees estimated about 5,000 gallons of emulsified asphalt and 150 gallons of diesel were released in the crash.

The trucking company is cooperating with the National Park Service for the cleanup. Charges are pending, they said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Katrina Brazil
Las Vegas police: Suspect dunked dogs in ice water after leaving them in hot car
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Generic police lights
One dead, one arrested after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event and $12.1 million
WSOP 2023 Main Event winner crowned

Latest News

Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police make arrest in July 15 pedestrian bridge homicide case
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is...
In-N-Out bans mask wearing for employees in some states including Nevada
Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in an interview with FOX5 Vegas.
CCSD teachers, supporters rally outside event demanding superintendent’s resignation