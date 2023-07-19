Truck crashes in Death Valley spilling liquid asphalt

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A tractor-trailer in Death Valley National Park crashed on Monday, spilling emulsified asphalt, according to a park spokesperson.

Commercial trucks are prohibited on Mud Canyon Road partially due to steep grades, they said. The truck’s brakes failed while descending from Daylight Pass and the driver was unable to stop the truck.

The driver, who was not named, was uninjured. Park employees estimated about 5,000 gallons of emulsified asphalt and 150 gallons of diesel were released in the crash.

The trucking company is cooperating with the National Park Service for the cleanup. Charges are pending, they said.

