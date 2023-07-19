Report: Las Vegas has 13th-highest homicide rate problem in U.S.

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, the personal finance website WalletHub compared 40 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q2 2023 as well as per capita homicides in Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 and Q2 2021.

According to that report, Las Vegas has the 13th-highest homicide rate problem. Here is where Sin City ranked in three separate categories, with #1 being the highest:

  • 14th – Homicides per Capita in Q2 2023
  • 11th – Change in Homicides per Capita (Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022)
  • 34th – Change in Homicides per Capita (Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2021)

The rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 17. Memphis, St. Louis and Kansas City were named the three cities with the biggest homicide problems, according to the report.

The complete results of the report are available here.

