NY man suspected of murdering 3 women may have Las Vegas ties

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann(Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man suspected of murdering three women in New York is possibly connected to Las Vegas, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, officers carted more boxes of potential evidence Tuesday out of the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women and leaving their remains alongside a remote stretch of beach highway.

Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

Heuermann has denied killing the women, according to his attorney, Michael Brown.

Also on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department commented on the situation.

“We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement,” a police spokesperson said.

Heuermann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said investigators are continuing to work toward charging him in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. All four women had been sex workers. Their bodies were found along the same quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) stretch of Ocean Parkway.

Investigators in the case have also searched storage units that had been rented by Heuermann, who also owned undeveloped land in South Carolina and a timeshare condominium in Las Vegas.

- This report uses information from the Associated Press.

