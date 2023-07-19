NV Energy plans to retire its last coal plant

Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV(NV Energy)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy announced Wednesday it will end production at the North Valmy Generating Station near Battle Mountain by the end of 2025.

It is the last coal plant in NV Energy’s portfolio. It will be converted to a cleaner, natural gas-fueled plant, the company said in a statement.

Refueling the North Valmy Generating Station with natural gas allows NV Energy to reduce carbon emissions by almost 50% through the elimination of coal while ensuring the company has a facility in that part of the state that can operate around the clock to meet the energy demands of customers, they said.

“By eliminating coal from the NV Energy system, we are continuing to deliver on the commitment to reduce carbon emissions for Nevada,” said NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon. “NV Energy carefully analyzed several options for the North Valmy location to find a balanced solution that took into account reliability, affordability and sustainability. Serving Nevada’s rural customers is a critical priority, and the proposed option delivers a reliable and cost-effective option to serve a more remote location that also reduces carbon emissions to respond appropriately to the region’s energy demands.”

NV Energy also has made investments in a 400-megawatt solar plant along with a battery storage system in Northern Nevada. They are seeking approval for more transmission infrastructure in the Apex area of North Las Vegas.

The investments are to ensure NV Energy remains on track to meet the state’s renewable portfolio requirement of 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

