Museum of Illusions to open flagship Las Vegas location next month

Museum of Illusions cloning table
Museum of Illusions cloning table(Museum of Illusions)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Museum of Illusions is opening a new, flagship location in Las Vegas next month.

According to a media release, the brand’s largest museum to date will be located on the strip between The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Shops at Crystals. Early bird tickets are available to purchase now at moilasvegas.com and start at $22.

To help introduce the brand-new location, Museum of Illusions Las Vegas has partnered with Michael Carbonaro for an exclusive grand opening event where he will perform his world-famous magic from his hit television series and live stage show, Michael Carbonaro Live in Las Vegas at Rio Las Vegas.

“The most incredible part of producing my television series was getting to see the fascination on people’s faces when presented with illusions as part of their everyday life, so to be part of opening Museum of Illusions’ flagship location in Las Vegas is the perfect collaboration,” said Carbonaro. “I can’t wait to perform at the exclusive opening event and welcome hundreds of guests to the never-before-seen, innovative space.”

Museum of Illusions is an interactive, immersive experience that will highlight various exhibits along with the science behind the illusions. Each room is “designed to play tricks on the mind and further demonstrate how the mystery is solved.”

Museum of Illusions encourages active participation from guests as each exhibit is designed to be touched, experienced, and photographed to capture memorable moments and engaging social media content. The Strip location will be the largest for Museum of Illusions across the globe and features more than 15,000 square feet of space with over 80 exhibits, including some never-before-seen installations that will make their world debut in Las Vegas.

Visit www.moilasvegas.com to learn more.

