Las Vegas police simulation shows media how transparency, accountability matter during critical incidents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A simulation of an officer-involved shooting performed by Las Vegas Metro police Tuesday showed members of the media how officers train for these critical incidents and the complicated investigation process that follows.

The Joint Emergency Training Institute hosted the simulation of the officer-involved shooting, recorded on the officers’ body cameras.

“Let me see your hands!” yelled an officer during the simulation.

Metro Police said officers manually turn on their body cameras either when dispatched or arriving at the scene of a critical incident like this. Police said the body camera system has been invaluable in their investigations into these incidents, especially since witness accounts can be unreliable and often vary depending on factors like where the witness was positioned at the time.

The FOX5 participants experienced that as witnesses to this simulation.

“You guys were all there. You guys all witnessed it from beginning to end, so let’s see how different your answers may be,” said Metro spokesperson Aden Ocampo Gomez to the participants.

About a dozen observers stood on opposite sides of the simulation scenario and came up with very different accounts of what happened, from the color of vehicle, to how many suspects there were, to how many shots were fired and who fired them.

The simulation showed how difficult and complicated critical incident police investigations can be, no matter how many witnesses there are.

