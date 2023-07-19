Las Vegas police make arrest in July 15 pedestrian bridge homicide case

Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation that began July 15 on a pedestrian bridge near 900 North Las Vegas Boulevard.

At about 6 p.m. officers arrived to find a man deceased on the bridge, later identified by police as David Danzinger.

Danzinger had blood on his face and found a tent pole with blood at the scene and a white plastic bag inside Danzinger’s mouth.

Video surveillance from nearby businesses showed in the moments before his death, Danzinger was followed by another man on the bridge before Danzinger was grabbed and forced out of view.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect as Cecil Walls, 41, who was later found near 9th Street and Stewart with a shopping cart.

Officers took Walls into custody who told police “I wasn’t there yesterday. These aren’t the clothes I was wearing yesterday,” and “I don’t murder anyone,” before being asked any questions, police reported.

Walls is being held without bond for murder. His next court date has not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

