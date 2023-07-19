Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat

A Delta plane was stuck on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport for hours during triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Delta plane was stuck on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport for hours during triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.

“It was just chaos,” said Krista Garvin, who was on the flight headed to Atlanta. “There was a woman walking up the aisle who looked like she was going to pass out and they ended up putting an oxygen mask on her.”

Passengers were stuck inside the plane for over four hours. The temperature inside the plane was 111 degrees, according to Garvin.

“There’s ambulances outside the window, multiple firemen and departments. A bunch of people had thrown up, people had fainted,” Garvin explained.

She said her flight was scheduled to leave at 1:40 pm, and after two hours on the runway, people around her started to get sick from the heat, including flight attendants, who said that the crew was in the same situation as the passengers.

“It’s just traumatizing at this point,” stated Garvin. “There’s people running around everywhere, and they come over the loudspeaker and say, “you can choose to get off the plane, just know you won’t get a flight out for a couple of days.”

After four hours, Garvin says everyone was asked to leave the plane, and that those who passed out were taken out on a stretcher. She was told to come back the next day for a flight out at 7 a.m., and that was canceled as well.

In a statement, Harry Reid Airport said:

“Medical teams responded to a call aboard an aircraft yesterday afternoon. Further questions about the aircraft should be directed to the airline.”

Delta also issued a statement:

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancelation. Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International.”

