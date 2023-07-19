Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10 million in Nevada gaming fines

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a court filing on Wednesday, casino owner Steve Wynn has agreed to pay $10 million to the Nevada Gaming Control Board in a settlement regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

The original complaint was filed against Wynn by the NGCB in 2019, claiming “multiple women in employment positions that were subordinate to Mr. Wynn reported that Mr. Wynn subjected them to unwanted sexual advances,” the petition claimed.

Reporting in 2018 revealed the extent of the allegations from the women, which the NGCB said made Wynn unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole.

The pending settlement states that Wynn will pay $10 million in fines within three days of the settlement being accepted and that Wynn will not have to admit to or deny the allegations, among other stipulations.

Wynn will also promise to never be involved with gaming in the state of Nevada again.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.