Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10 million in Nevada gaming fines

FILE - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures at a news conference in Medford,...
FILE - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures at a news conference in Medford, Mass., March 15, 2016. An effort by Nevada casino regulators to impose a $500,000 fine and discipline former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct had new life Friday, April 1, 2022, after a state Supreme Court decision in a jurisdictional question. Wynn denies all allegations against him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a court filing on Wednesday, casino owner Steve Wynn has agreed to pay $10 million to the Nevada Gaming Control Board in a settlement regarding sexual misconduct allegations.

The original complaint was filed against Wynn by the NGCB in 2019, claiming “multiple women in employment positions that were subordinate to Mr. Wynn reported that Mr. Wynn subjected them to unwanted sexual advances,” the petition claimed.

Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

Reporting in 2018 revealed the extent of the allegations from the women, which the NGCB said made Wynn unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole.

The pending settlement states that Wynn will pay $10 million in fines within three days of the settlement being accepted and that Wynn will not have to admit to or deny the allegations, among other stipulations.

Wynn will also promise to never be involved with gaming in the state of Nevada again.

