Las Vegas City Council selects next City Attorney

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a July 19 meeting, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously selected Jeff Dorocak as the new city attorney.

According to a media release, Dorocak has been with the City Attorney’s Office since 2014 and will replace City Attorney Bryan Scott, who will retire in August after 27 years with the city. Dorocak has served as assistant city attorney for the city’s Civil Division since 2021 and previously was a deputy city attorney.

He also served as an intergovernmental relations officer for the city of Henderson and a hearing officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Dorocak graduated from the University of Notre Dame and earned a juris doctorate from Ohio State University’s College of Law.

He is a local government fellow and regional vice president of the International Municipal Lawyers Association and is on the Board of Directors for Nevada Legal Services. The city will now enter contract negotiations, which will come before the City Council for approval and ratification at a future meeting.

