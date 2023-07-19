Las Vegas City Council selects next City Attorney

City of Las Vegas logo.
City of Las Vegas logo.(KOLO)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a July 19 meeting, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously selected Jeff Dorocak as the new city attorney.

According to a media release, Dorocak has been with the City Attorney’s Office since 2014 and will replace City Attorney Bryan Scott, who will retire in August after 27 years with the city. Dorocak has served as assistant city attorney for the city’s Civil Division since 2021 and previously was a deputy city attorney.

He also served as an intergovernmental relations officer for the city of Henderson and a hearing officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Dorocak graduated from the University of Notre Dame and earned a juris doctorate from Ohio State University’s College of Law.

He is a local government fellow and regional vice president of the International Municipal Lawyers Association and is on the Board of Directors for Nevada Legal Services. The city will now enter contract negotiations, which will come before the City Council for approval and ratification at a future meeting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Katrina Brazil
Las Vegas police: Suspect dunked dogs in ice water after leaving them in hot car
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Generic police lights
One dead, one arrested after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat

Latest News

Museum of Illusions cloning table
Museum of Illusions to open flagship Las Vegas location next month
FILE - Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn gestures at a news conference in Medford,...
Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10 million in Nevada gaming fines
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas police make arrest in July 15 pedestrian bridge homicide case
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is...
In-N-Out bans mask wearing for employees in some states including Nevada