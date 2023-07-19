Lake Mead recreation area warns of rising lake levels, delays heading into monsoon season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a bi-weekly operations update, Lake Mead National Recreation Area issued a reminder about summer safety codes and warned about potential delays due to flash flooding.

The July 19 release noted that pool toys, including arm floaties, are prohibited at Lakes Mead and Mohave. Life jackets are required for all children under the age of 13 when on a boat and are strongly recommended for children when swimming at the beach. Loaner life jackets are available at most beaches.

During monsoon season, crews will respond to damaged roads from flash flooding as needed. Visitors should be prepared for delays and are advised to drive with caution in the presence of road crews. Ongoing work continues on Pearce Ferry, Willow Beach, and Temple Bar roads. The conditions at marinas, ramps, harbors and beaches include the following:

Hemenway Harbor currently has two docks and four lanes open. The ADA parking has moved to the dirt parking lot and no parking is allowed on the ramp. Docks and berms will be moved weekly to accommodate water level changes. Be prepared for partial closures and launch at your own risk.

Echo Bay is open with one lane on pipe mat. Launch at your own risk.

South Cove launching is available off the dirt road south of the launch ramp. Launch at your own risk. Four-wheel-drive recommended. Crews will be working on the cement ramp at South Cove. Visitors are advised to exercise caution in the area.

For the most current launch ramp status check: https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Seasonal trail closures are in effect from May 15 through September 30. The following trails are closed:

Goldstrike Canyon (hot springs remain accessible by water)

White Rock Canyon and Trail

Arizona Hot Springs Trail (hot springs remain accessible by water)

Liberty Arch Trail

Lone Palm Trail and surrounding areas

Sugar Loaf Trail and surrounding areas

The River Mountain Loop is temporarily open. Resurfacing and crack repair and associated closures will continue after the summer. Here is an update on the status of concessionaires:

Callville Bay Marina – With elevated water levels, the concrete boat ramp at Callville is currently open and being managed by the marina. The ramp has been widened to include a dirt turn-around area and a new courtesy dock has been installed at the bottom of the ramp.

Boat rentals, fuel dock, and store on the water are open seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The land store and lounge are temporarily closed.

The snack bar on the water is open seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Please contact the marina at 702-565-8958 for more information.

Cottonwood Cove – The Cottonwood Cove Cafe is open.

Desert Princess, Hemenway Harbor – The Desert Princess, run by Lake Mead Cruises, is open for the season.

Echo Bay – The office, store, and gas station are open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week. The recreation center, bathrooms, showers, and laundry room in the Echo Bay RV Park are open 24/7 for RV Village guests. The boat ramp is open with one lane on pipe mat.

Katherine Landing – The store is open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. The fuel dock and pump-out station are open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The No Bad Days Bar and Grill is open Friday and Saturday, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Thursday and Sunday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., with live music on Saturdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and food and drink specials.

Las Vegas Boat Harbor/Lake Mead Marina Restaurants – During regular business hours, the marina will continue to only have one restaurant open at a time. Please contact the marinas ahead of time for a schedule. Las Vegas Boat Harbor: 702-293-1191; Lake Mead Marina: 702-293-3484.

Temple Bar Marina – Temple Bar has installed a portable Mobi-Mat for boat launching which is being managed by the marina. It is currently recommended to launch boats smaller than 40′. Please contact 928-767-3211 with any questions.

Regular hours for the fuel dock are from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The store is open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The motel is open for the season.

The restaurant and bar are open from Thursday – Sunday. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Dinner is served from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Willow Beach Marina – The store and marina are now open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days per week. The Black Canyon Grill is open seven days per week, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Black Canyon Adventures rafting tours are operating for the season.

These are larger events occurring within the next month that may impact crowds and slow access to these areas:

Sunday, July 23: Pyramid Cove – Group Camping

Saturday, July 29: Northshore Road– Bicycle Relay, Overton to Lake Las Vegas, and Willow Beach – Fishing Tournament

Sunday, August 13: Boulder Beach, River Mountain Loop Trail, N. Access Road – Triathlon Training

As of Wednesday, the current water elevation at Lake Mead is: 1059.33 feet. Current water levels can be found at the Bureau of Reclamation website. The BOR 24-month most probable projection for end of the year 2023, based on July 2023 data, is 1066.20 feet. The park also offered the following information:

Be wary of parking vehicles close to the water’s edge. Rising waters may compromise the integrity of the shoreline, resulting in potential collapse.

Humans, vehicles, and animals may become trapped In areas with visible mud,

If you see a vehicle or animal trapped in the mud or that has fallen in the water, please contact the non-emergency dispatch number with the location at 702-293-8998. Trained staff will be sent out to help.

If there is an emergency, call the Lake Mead emergency dispatch number: 702-293-8932 or call 911 (which will route you to this dispatch number).

