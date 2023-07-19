Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar to play Las Vegas concert

Dogstar heads to Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas in August to support their first new album in 20...
Dogstar heads to Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas in August to support their first new album in 20 years(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:03 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles-based independent rock band Dogstar will play a headlining concert at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, the band will be stopping by the Bowl as part of their summer tour celebrating the upcoming release of the band’s first album in two decades.

Tickets to Dogstar at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will be available online starting at $35 on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m., and venue and Live Nation presales begin on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Dogstar’s 25+ city tour includes a west coast run in August and east coast dates in December.

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has been voted Reader’s Choice “Best Music Venue” the last seven years in a row for Las Vegas Weekly’s annual “Best of Vegas” awards and was honored for “Best Music Booking” by Vegas Seven magazine.

