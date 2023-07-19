CCSD teachers, supporters rally outside event demanding superintendent’s resignation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dozens of protestors gathered outside an event hosted by Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Tuesday.

“Jara has a failing grade, send him back to Miami-Dade!,” chanted Clark County teachers and their supporters. This comes with a little more than two weeks remaining until the start of the new school year. Teachers still need a contract, and more than 1,000 staff positions remain unfilled.

As “Java with Jara” took place inside a business in Boca Park, the loud rally took place outside.

“I am here because I am tired of Dr. Jara’s lies,” said 2nd-grade teacher Angie Joye. “If he was really for teachers, he would sign our contract and pay us what we are worth. We don’t want to be out in the sun picketing right now, we want to be getting ready for our school year, but we can’t because we don’t have a contract in hand.”

Joye believes teachers are underpaid and overworked and that students are paying the price.

“35,000 students are going to be without a licensed educator starting in August,” Joye contended.

“Under Dr. Jara’s tenure, our educators continue to flea year after year and it is completely unacceptable, we’ve had enough,” said CCEA President Marie Neisess. CCEA, the largest teacher’s union for CCSD educators, is now calling Dr. Jara’s resignation, a big turnabout from when CCEA supported the superintendent calling the vote to remove him by some CCSD Trustees two years ago “careless and reckless.”

“The idea of firing him during the middle of trying to reopen school, trying to get back on track, we were not ready to do that because the trustees were not even getting along,” Neisess explained.

As Dr. Jara left the meeting, FOX5 was limited to asking him four questions amidst demonstrators still screaming outside.

“I had parents, I had teachers, I had support staff, I had business leaders, it was a great conversation,” Dr. Jara said of the event. He told FOX5 that he got great feedback and the district is ready for the new school year.

“I put the facts out, not fake news. I do the bargaining at the bargaining table under the law. I don’t do it obstructing. These tactics. That’s not productive,” Jara asserted.

There will be another “Java with Jara” event Wednesday afternoon in Henderson. The school district says the event has limited space and has already met capacity limitations.

