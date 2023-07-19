CCSD reschedules Supt. Jara event after CCEA protests

Protests outside Java with Jara event at business in Boca Park on Tuesday, July 18 2023
Protests outside Java with Jara event at business in Boca Park on Tuesday, July 18 2023(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District (CCSD) announced Wednesday, hours before a ‘Java with Jara’ event, that it would be rescheduled due to recent protests organized by the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).

The event was going to take place at Romano Mercato Italiano in Henderson. According to the district, the Italian food restaurant decided not to move forward with the meet-and-greet in light of ongoing scrutiny from CCEA.

The school district said it would contact Wednesday night’s guests to let them know of the cancellation.

On Tuesday, CCSD held its first ‘Java with Jara’ event inside a business in Boca Park. The superintendent arrived to dozens of protesters outside of the venue.

While dozens of CCSD teachers and supporters rallied outside, Jara told FOX5 his discussion inside the event went really well.

“I had parents, I had teachers, I had support staff, I had business leaders, it was a great conversation,” Dr. Jara said of the event. He told FOX5 that he got great feedback and the district is ready for the new school year.

CCSD teachers, supporters rally outside event demanding superintendent’s resignation

It is unclear at this time when this particular event will be rescheduled. There are still three other scheduled opportunities to speak one on one with the superintendent in the coming days.

Here is CCSD’s full statement regarding the matter:

