71-year-old man collapses, dies at Death Valley National Park trailhead

Heat warning sign at Golden Canyon Trailhead in Death Valley
Heat warning sign at Golden Canyon Trailhead in Death Valley(NPS photo/Casey Patel)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died at a trailhead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures soared to 121°F.

According to a media release from the National Park Service, the 71-year-old man from the Los Angeles area collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. National Park Service officials believe he had likely just been hiking the popular trail. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes, and carried a backpack. His car was in the parking lot.

Other park visitors noticed the man and were able to use their cell phones to call 911 for assistance at 3:40 pm. National Park Service and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Mercy Air’s helicopter was not able to respond due to the high temperature. Park rangers arrived at 3:47. They performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), but were not able to save the man.

The Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the man’s cause of death. However, park rangers suspect heat was a factor. The official temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121°F around the time of his death. Actual temperatures inside Golden Canyon were likely much higher, due to canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

Park rangers encourage people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by sightseeing short distances from their air-conditioned cars or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains. They do not recommend hiking at low elevations after 10:00 a.m.

This is possibly the second heat-related fatality in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley has experienced 28 days of temperatures in excess of 110 degrees this year. Heat stroke sets in when the body’s core temperature rises above 104 degrees.

Classic signs of heat stroke include throbbing headache; dizziness and light-headedness; lack of sweating despite the heat; red, hot, and dry skin; muscle weakness or cramps; nausea and vomiting; rapid heartbeat (either strong or weak); rapid, shallow breathing; behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering; seizures; and unconsciousness. Seek immediate medical help if heat stroke is suspected.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Neighbors react after Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Katrina Brazil
Las Vegas police: Suspect dunked dogs in ice water after leaving them in hot car
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Generic police lights
One dead, one arrested after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
Las Vegas passengers were stuck on a plane for hours in triple-digit temperatures
Las Vegas passengers stuck on plane in triple digit heat

Latest News

Vegas locals cool off at Lake Mead
Lake Mead recreation area warns of rising lake levels, delays heading into monsoon season
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy plans to retire its last coal plant
Protests outside Java with Jara event at business in Boca Park on Tuesday, July 18 2023
CCSD reschedules Supt. Jara event after CCEA protests
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Gilgo Beach murder suspect has Las Vegas ties