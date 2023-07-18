WSOP 2023 Main Event winner crowned

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - History was made at the 54th annual World Series of Poker at the Horseshoe Las Vegas on Monday as Daniel Weinman was officially crowned the 2023 WSOP Main Event Champion. Following ten days of intense action, Weinman defeated a record 10,043 players from around the globe to take home $12.1 million in winnings. The win marks the largest first-place Main Event payout ever from the biggest prize pool in the history of live poker of $93,399,900.

To commemorate the historic win, the 2006 World Champion of the then-record-setting Main Event of 8,773 players, Jamie Gold, presented Weinman with the coveted WSOP Main Event bracelet.

Steven Jones kicked off the final day of play on Monday in the lead with a chip count of 238,000,000. Adam Walton was the first to exit the final table of three after losing to Weinman’s pocket aces. After 23 hands in heads-up play, tensions were high as both Jones and Weinman each tabled a pair of jacks, but Weinman had him out-kicked with a King, taking home the win in dramatic fashion.

“Today will hold a special place in the history of live tournament poker,” said World Series of Poker Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Ty Stewart. “After 17 years, we have named the winner of the largest Main Event in the history of the WSOP. To watch Daniel’s emphatic victory over the 10,043 entrants was nothing short of spectacular. It will be an honor to raise his banner next year and display his picture in the new Gallery of Champions Exhibit at the Horseshoe. This year’s WSOP broke records left and right and we are excited to keep the momentum rolling to WSOP Europe in the fall and WSOP Paradise this winter.”

As a part of the Main Event festivities, the WSOP announced the launch of WSOP Paradise, the organization’s new winter series set to debut at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas in partnership with GGPoker. Taking place Dec. 3-14, 2023, the new series will feature 15 bracelet events in total, with a total of $50 million in guaranteed prize pools including a $5,000 Main Event with a $15 million total prize pool guarantee and a $1,500 Mystery Bounty with a $5 million guarantee.

The WSOP ends on Tuesday, July 18, following the conclusion of the $1,000 Super Turbo No-Limit Hold’em event. The full WSOP tournament schedule can be found at WSOP.com/tournaments.

