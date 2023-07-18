Rio Hotel unveils plans for tower room remodels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dreamscape Companies has unveiled plans for the renovation of the Ipanema Tower at the Rio Hotel & Casino, revamping 1,427 standard oversized guest rooms and suites.

According to a media release, the “overarching design approach is part of the larger vision to completely revitalize the property to compete in today’s ultra-competitive market; with the aim of creating a vibrant dynamic lifestyle experience.”

The standard 600 square-foot guest rooms will be upgraded with all new furnishings and fittings, a tub-to-shower conversion, and separate living and sleeping zones. The custom furnishings feature a 65-inch television and WiFi, and all rooms will have a sectional sofa with a queen-size pull-out bed.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Marnell Architecture Planning & Design to breathe new life into this iconic Las Vegas property,” expressed Dreamscape founder Eric Birnbaum. “The new room design blends elements of fun and whimsy with an unmistakable touch of luxury. We are excited to start the remodel this summer and are eagerly anticipating the moment our guests get to experience the refreshed rooms for themselves.”

The release noted that the Ipanema Tower guest room designs draw inspiration from contemporary and stylish apartments near Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The art collection will focus on “Brazilian artists and/or subjects and lends a more authentic art sensibility than the average hotel art.”

Dreamscape Companies provided the creative direction for the rooms, with interior design and architecture by Marnell Architecture Planning & Design.

The renovations of Rio’s Ipanema Tower is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2024. The property will remain open throughout the renovation process, with Dreamscape slated to officially take over and manage operations at the resort in fall of 2023.

