One dead after crash near Valley View, Hacienda

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police responded to the fatal crash just after 5:45 a.m.

First responders say the person died on the scene and another victim was transported to a hospital.

Police advise Valley View and Hacienda will be closed in all directions for several hours as police investigate the crash.

Use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.

