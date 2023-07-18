One dead after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:04 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas police responded to the fatal crash just after 5:45 a.m.
First responders say the person died on the scene and another victim was transported to a hospital.
Police advise Valley View and Hacienda will be closed in all directions for several hours as police investigate the crash.
Use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.