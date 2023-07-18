Nevada governor gives green light to make street food vendors legal

Workers share how this will help better their lives
Street food vendors, like the ones you see all across the Las Vegas Valley will now be protected and be able to operate legally in Nevada.(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Street food vendors, like the ones you see all across the Las Vegas Valley will now be protected and be able to operate legally in Nevada.

Through a translator, Nayeli Hernandez said she has been earning a living as a street vendor since she was 15 years old.

“She began by selling boxes of mangos and strawberries and then she decided to switch over to making aguas frescas,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said hasn’t always been an ideal job but was the only way to be able to provide for herself and her family.

“Frustration with having to work in 100-degree weather outdoors and having to face the difficulties that come with not having a legal business,” said Hernandez.

Changes are being made. In a ceremonial signing Tuesday, Governor Joe Lombardo signed AB92 into law, making the businesses legal and removing barriers for street vendors.

“Nevada is open for business and street vendors are part of the Nevada fabric and there is no reason why they can’t operate safely,” said Lombardo.

“This is a great step to securing safety for folks like her, street vendors,” said Hernandez. “It may not fix all of the problems she faces but it is going to be a positive impact.”

Lombardo said vendors will apply for an application and will be managed through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the local health districts will have until the end of this month to define the process for a street vendor to get a license. State officials say regulations are still being worked out and a task force will be put together who will go out and do enforcements once those regulations go into effect.

Parts of the bill like the regulations would go into effect in October of this year.

