Las Vegas woman charged with deaths of 2 dogs left in hot cars

Katrina Brazil
Katrina Brazil(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested July 14 after she allegedly left nine dogs in hot cars, resulting in the deaths of two, according to authorities.

Katrina Brazil, 47, was released from jail without bond after appearing in court Tuesday. She was initially charged with two felony counts of killing an animal but those charges were dropped.

Brazil is now facing nine counts of injuring an animal - a misdemeanor.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an officer responded to Motel 6 south of Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue at about 3 p.m. that day for a report of a woman in the parking lot with two dead pit bulls - one a puppy - and seven other dogs and puppies in distress.

Officers gave water to the dogs and placed them in air-conditioning while waiting for Animal Protection Services.

At the time of the incident, the temperature outside was 111 degrees.

“I observed a light brown deceased pitbull in the backseat of the truck and a smaller deceased Brindle coated dog in the back seat,” the report states.

A witness told police they saw Brazil running around frantically trying to cool the dogs off and placed the lifeless puppy into ice water.

Another witness said he saw the car the dogs were in was running but asked Brazil if the air conditioning was on - she did not answer him, police stated.

In an interview, Brazil said the dogs were hers and that she and her boyfriend had been breeding them for money, the report reads.

“Brazil explained that she had been evicted two days earlier from a residence and her boyfriend had been arrested during the night,” police said. She claimed to have left five dogs in her car and four dogs in her boyfriend’s truck for about 30 minutes or longer.

Brazil told police she had both engines running with the air conditioning going with water but no water was found in either car.

An autopsy on the older dog who died, named Cash, determined his cause of death was heat stroke. Brazil did not know the name of the puppy that died.

A future court date has not been set. Part of Brazil’s condition for bail is to not possess or come into contact with any animals.

