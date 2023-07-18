Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a home in Henderson in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On July 17, police made entry into the home. At this time, the specific location has not been released.

The popular rapper was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996. The vehicle he was in had been stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when the shooting took place.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

