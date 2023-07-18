Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur

Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a home in Henderson in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On July 17, police made entry into the home. At this time, the specific location has not been released.

The popular rapper was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996. The vehicle he was in had been stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when the shooting took place.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 six-figure jackpots hit on Las Vegas Strip
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend
Generic police lights
Las Vegas police: ‘Innocent bystander’ shot by stray bullet in southwest valley
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event and $12.1 million
WSOP 2023 Main Event winner crowned
Tourists brave Las Vegas heat
Tourists weather the Las Vegas heat for sight-seeing

Latest News

Matthew Mannix appears in court Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
911 calls released from Caesars Palace barricade situation on July 11
Katrina Brazil
Las Vegas police: Suspect dunked dogs in ice water after leaving them in hot car
Generic police lights
One dead after crash near Valley View, Hacienda
The Rant - 7/17