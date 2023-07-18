Las Vegas nonprofit helping homeless stay hydrated

The Promise is helping bring water to the homeless in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many volunteers across the Las Vegas Valley are doing what they can to help keep the homeless safe during periods of extreme heat, but plenty of people are still in dire need of assistance.

The local nonprofit The Promise is helping those without homes with one of the things they need most by providing water. The communities in need go through the water quickly, both for drinking and staying clean.

The founders of The Promise say that they deliver resources to the homeless because it is so challenging for those in need to find them.

The organization also says it is important to keep those in need from getting sick or experiencing heat-related illnesses since medical help is often difficult to get.

“We called 911, they basically said unless they’re unconscious, they don’t really have a reason to come out,” said Harrison. “So we just provided the support that we could, which also signaled liability, but we just provided what water we had, shade that we had, ice, anything on hand.”

Apart from water and ice, The Promise is also accepting food, hygiene, supplies, tarps and tents to provide shade, and monetary donations. If you would like to help, please visit here.

