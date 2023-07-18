Henderson Interchange project getting $400 million upgrade next summer

Construction is slated to begin next summer on what the Nevada Department of Transportation is calling a major Henderson roadway project.
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Construction is slated to begin next summer on what the Nevada Department of Transportation is calling a major Henderson roadway project that’s expected to cost $350-400 million dollars.

“This is a real critical interchange that’s been needed for a long time,” said Justin Hopkins with NDOT. “That part of the valley, along with everywhere in the valley, has exploded in size.”

Hopkins explains that since that interchange was last updated in 2006, the area has gained 800,000 more residents.

“We know from 2040 and beyond, we’re going to add many more residents and there will be many more traffic users to that interchange. What we want to do is tie together the interchange where the I-15, I-11, and 215 all meet,” said Hopkins.

There will be upgrades to 22 bridges and 11 new bridges will be added, according to Hopkins. This is a design-build project which means 70% of the design will come from NDOT and the rest will be done with the assistance of contractors. That design-build contract will likely be selected next spring.

“In 2020 we did a study and saw that 191,000 vehicles travel through that intersection daily, but by 2040 we’re expecting 290,000 cars per day,” said Hopkins. “That’s a significant increase.”

Hopkins says that in the next 20 years, traffic in the area will increase significantly. In addition to bridges, the project will include upgrading ramps and auxiliary lanes as well as more updates for efficient travel.

More information about the Henderson Interchange project can be found here.

