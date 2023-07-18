Golden Knights announce dates for charity golf tournament

Golden Knights Charity Golf Tournament on May 18, 2022.
Golden Knights Charity Golf Tournament on May 18, 2022.(FOX5)
By James Barrickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights have announced the schedule for the team’s annual VGK Golf Classic.

The outing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Wynn Golf Club.

Some of the VGK players will be there, and playing the event.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

To purchase foursomes or become a sponsor of the tournament, CLICK HERE.

