Golden Knights announce dates for charity golf tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights have announced the schedule for the team’s annual VGK Golf Classic.

The outing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Wynn Golf Club.

Some of the VGK players will be there, and playing the event.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

To purchase foursomes or become a sponsor of the tournament, CLICK HERE.

