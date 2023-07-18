Forecast Outlook- 7/18/2023

After thunderstorms for parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, drier air has returned with temperatures remaining well above average. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday across Southern Nevada. High temperatures remain at or above 110° with little overnight heat relief.

Skies stay mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with forecast highs hovering just above 110° in Las Vegas. Overnight lows will be running in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday morning. Skies stay sunny with an afternoon breeze on Wednesday. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 111°.

Thursday through Saturday will be the hottest for the rest of the week. Thursday’s forecast high is at 113° with Friday and Saturday at 114°. Some more clouds will be rolling in this weekend with a slight chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms returning Sunday into early next week. Monsoon moisture looks to remain in the area next week, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

