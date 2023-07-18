First responders save seniors from heat-related 911 calls at night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - First responders warn that seniors are especially vulnerable amid Las Vegas’ excessive heat warnings, and 911 calls do come in at night from seniors seeking relief.

More than a quarter of 911 calls come in the evening hours, according to Glen Simpson of Community Ambulance. Over the past few days, dozens of calls have come from seniors that need life-saving measures amid the heat, or from loved ones seeking help for a senior or elderly person.

Even if they stay indoors and out of the sun all day, seniors are still vulnerable.

“I think one of the common misconceptions is that, ‘If I stay indoors I don’t need to hydrate,’” Simpson said. “As we experience excessive heat warnings, it requires our bodies to do a lot more to cool down. Because of [seniors’ age, the bodies, the way they function, their medications they take, medical history they have—their bodies tend to regulate temperatures very different from you and I,” he said.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, in July alone, three seniors 65 and up passed away from the heat. Three other older adults ages 45 to 64 also died due to the heat.

Seniors end up in dangerous predicaments when they have mobility issues, suffer from the heat, and have no way to seek relief—or may live alone.

That’s why seniors and their loved ones should take a number of precautions during the day and night, including checking on seniors twice a day in the heat. Neighbors should also check on senior and elderly residents.

“Going inside, checking on a senior—it’s more than just leaving a fan that’s running. It’s ensuring they are hydrated, their environment is cooler, so they don’t become a victim of heat exposure,” Simpson said.

