First responders save seniors from heat-related 911 calls at night

First responders warn that seniors are especially vulnerable amid Las Vegas’ excessive heat warnings, and 911 calls do come in at night.
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - First responders warn that seniors are especially vulnerable amid Las Vegas’ excessive heat warnings, and 911 calls do come in at night from seniors seeking relief.

More than a quarter of 911 calls come in the evening hours, according to Glen Simpson of Community Ambulance. Over the past few days, dozens of calls have come from seniors that need life-saving measures amid the heat, or from loved ones seeking help for a senior or elderly person.

Even if they stay indoors and out of the sun all day, seniors are still vulnerable.

“I think one of the common misconceptions is that, ‘If I stay indoors I don’t need to hydrate,’” Simpson said. “As we experience excessive heat warnings, it requires our bodies to do a lot more to cool down. Because of [seniors’ age, the bodies, the way they function, their medications they take, medical history they have—their bodies tend to regulate temperatures very different from you and I,” he said.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, in July alone, three seniors 65 and up passed away from the heat. Three other older adults ages 45 to 64 also died due to the heat.

Seniors end up in dangerous predicaments when they have mobility issues, suffer from the heat, and have no way to seek relief—or may live alone.

That’s why seniors and their loved ones should take a number of precautions during the day and night, including checking on seniors twice a day in the heat. Neighbors should also check on senior and elderly residents.

“Going inside, checking on a senior—it’s more than just leaving a fan that’s running. It’s ensuring they are hydrated, their environment is cooler, so they don’t become a victim of heat exposure,” Simpson said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro police investigating after dead dogs found at Las Vegas motel
Las Vegas police: 2 puppies dead in hot car; 7 others rescued
3 six-figure jackpots hit on Las Vegas Strip
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on...
Here are the movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Man dead after stabbing near Las Vegas Boulevard, Washington
Missing 5-year-old out of Nye County on July 16, 2023.
5-year-old previously reported missing out of Nye County found

Latest News

First responders save seniors from heat-related 911 calls at night
Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event and $12.1 million
WSOP 2023 Main Event winner crowned
Henderson Interchange project getting $400 million upgrade next summeri
Las Vegas-area flight school working to address need for more pilotsi