Coast Guard seizes $158 million in cocaine and marijuana

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 5 tons of illegal drugs in the past three months in the eastern Pacific. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - Officials say crews with the U.S. Coast Guard have taken away more than 5 tons of illegal drugs worth an estimated $158 million in the last few months.

The Coast Guard offloaded the narcotics on Monday in San Diego that included more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews from three ships seized the drugs in the eastern Pacific from May to July.

Authorities said It’s part of their efforts to combat organized crime and disrupt drug flow to the U.S.

Several other agencies have also helped, including Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Additionally, the Coast Guard said the Mexican Navy has also assisted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 six-figure jackpots hit on Las Vegas Strip
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend
Rapper Tupac Shakur died Sept. 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police search home in connection to murder of Tupac Shakur
Generic police lights
Las Vegas police: ‘Innocent bystander’ shot by stray bullet in southwest valley
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Daniel Weinman Wins 2023 WSOP Main Event and $12.1 million
WSOP 2023 Main Event winner crowned

Latest News

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Rooms in the Ipanema Tower at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will be remodeled
Rio Hotel unveils plans for tower room remodels
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies