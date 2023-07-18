911 calls released from Caesars Palace barricade situation on July 11

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 911 calls made after a Colorado man allegedly barricaded himself in a hotel room at Caesars Palace on July 11 leading to a standoff with police have been released.

Matthew Mannix, 35, faces charges of kidnapping, coercion, destruction of property and disregard for the safety of others following his arrest - plus is awaiting extradition to Golden, CO for warrants there.

Mannix is being held on $750,000 bond following a court hearing July 14. He is being held without bond on his Colorado warrants.

Police responded to Caesars Palace that day after it was reported Mannix had held a woman against her will and barricaded himself in the room, telling security he was armed with a gun.

The 911 calls from that morning reveal witnesses and guests believing shots were fired from the window to the pool below, causing people to scramble from the shattered glass and furniture a nude-from-the-waist-down Mannix allegedly defenestrated.

The first call came from hotel security telling 911 they had responded to noise complaints at the room when Mannix refused to come out and told them he had a gun, and threatened to shoot anyone who came into the room.

Another call came from a guest at the hotel who said “There is a live shooter out of Caesars Palace shooting into the pool. He’s throwing things out the window, also, sounded like a single gun to me. I heard four to six gunshots.”

No evidence of a gun or any shots being fired was found by authorities. A fourth caller told the 911 operator there is a shooter and that they did not know where the shots were coming from before the call ended.

Another man called stating he was in a room and could see into the broken window, and that he saw three suspects - two men and a woman - inside, though only Mannix and a woman were found by authorities later.

Mannix is expected back in court Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.