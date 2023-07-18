1 woman dead, another injured in Sunday shooting near North Lamb, Lake Mead Blvd

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one woman dead and another injured.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Holden Street near North Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevard at about 11:47 p.m. to find two women suffering gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

